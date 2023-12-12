MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $150K Powerball ticket was sold in Pennsylvania as Wednesday night’s jackpot climbs to half a billion dollars.

One ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Pennsylvania. The ticket matches four of the five numbers, but not the Powerball. It also has Power Play active. Without Power Play, the ticket would have been worth only $50,000.

According to the PA Lottery, nearly 27,000 other winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania worth between $4 and $500.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Monday, Dec. 11:

Winning Numbers: 01 24 27 31 62

Powerball: 20

Power Play: 03

Double Play Winning Numbers: 10 12 27 40 65

Powerball: 04

Powerball officials said there wasn’t even a million-dollar winner in the U.S. this time around.

The Powerball jackpot is now worth $500 million. Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $20 million.