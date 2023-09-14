MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Powerball jackpot nears $600 million as a few bigger winning tickets were sold in Pennsylvania.

A ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Pennsylvania. It matched 4 of the 5 numbers, the Powerball, and has Power Play. Without Power Play, the tickets would be worth $50,000.

Two other tickets in Pennsylvania are worth $50,000 after matching 4 of the 5 numbers and the Powerball, but they did not purchase Power Play.

Another ticket sold for Double Play was worth $50,000 as well.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, nearly 52,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania worth between $4 and $500.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 13:

Winning Numbers: 22 30 37 44 45

Powerball: 18

Power Play: 03

Double Play Winning Numbers: 03 12 28 58 62

Powerball: 24

The Pennsylvania Lottery hasn’t revealed where the $150,000 ticket was sold as of this writing, so be sure to check your numbers.

While the jackpot was missed, Powerball officials said a two-million-dollar ticket was sold in South Carolina while a million-dollar ticket was sold in the Show Me state — Missouri.

With no jackpot winner Wednesday night, Saturday night’s drawing is worth an estimated $596 million. Meanwhile, Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $162 million