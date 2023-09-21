MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two $150,000 Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania for Wednesday night’s drawing as the jackpot breaks $700M, slowly creeping towards the $1 billion mark.

Two tickets worth $150,000 were sold in Pennsylvania with the x3 Power Play active. They matched 4 of the 5 numbers, the Powerball and had Power Play. Without that, they’d only be worth $50,000.

Two other tickets were sold worth $50,000 that matched 4 of the 5 numbers and the Powerball but didn’t have Power Play.

A third $50,000 ticket was sold matching 4 of the 5 Double Play numbers and Powerball.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, more than 66,000 other winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania worth between $4 and $500.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 20:

Winning Numbers: 16 27 59 62 63

Powerball: 23

Power Play: 03

Double Play Winning Numbers: 06 20 29 46 68

Powerball: 08

The Pennsylvania Lottery hasn’t revealed where the $150,000 tickets were sold as of this writing, so be sure to check your numbers.

While the jackpot was missed, Powerball officials said two two-million-dollar tickets were sold in Georgia and Texas while a million-dollar ticket was also sold in Georgia.

With no jackpot winner Wednesday night, Saturday night’s drawing is worth an estimated $725 million. Meanwhile, Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $205 million.