MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — While the Powerball jackpot continued to grow Monday night, many tickets sold in Pennsylvania were winners, including one worth $150,000.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials said that a $150,000 ticket was sold that matched four of the five winning numbers, the Powerball and Power Play was purchased. The ticket would have been worth $50,000 without Power Play.

More than 32,000 other winning tickets were sold in Pennsylvania worth between $4 and $500.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Monday, Sept. 4:

Winning Numbers: 01 26 32 46 51

Powerball: 13

Power Play: 03

Double Play Winning Numbers: 01 29 45 47 51

Powerball: 07

The PA Lottery has not listed where the big ticket was sold at this time, so be sure to check those numbers you have!

While the jackpot was missed, Powerball officials said a million-dollar ticket was sold in Oregon.

With no jackpot winner Monday night, Wednesday night’s drawing is worth an estimated $461 million. Meanwhile, Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $101 million.