MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Christmas came early for one Pennsylvanian this year as lottery officials are reporting a Powerball ticket that won $150,000 has been sold in the state.

This ticket matched four of the five winning numbers, the Powerball, and Power Play was purchased. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, over 62,000 winning tickets were sold in Pa., with prizes ranging from $4 to $500.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Saturday, Dec. 23:

Winning Numbers: 09 14 17 18 53

Powerball: 06

Power Play: 03

Double Play Winning Numbers: 20 37 39 40 43

Powerball: 01

While no one has won the jackpot, a $2 million winning ticket was sold in Nebraska and two $1 million winning tickets were sold in Arizona and Missouri. However, the jackpot is still up for grabs and is up to an estimated $638 million. The next drawing will be on Monday, Dec. 25.