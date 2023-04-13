HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Approximately $16 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in Pennsylvania during the first quarter of 2023.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 229 pounds of cocaine, 129 pounds of methamphetamines, 24 pounds of fentanyl, seven pounds of heroin, 1,562 pounds of marijuana and 65,570 pills were seized by troopers between Jan. 1 and March 31.
The amount and value of the seized drugs can be found in the table below:
|Drug
|Amount Seized
|Estimated Value
|Cocaine
|229.81 lbs.
|$5,055,820
|Crack Cocaine
|5.84 lbs.
|$93,440
|Heroin
|7.75 lbs.
|$263,500
|Fentanyl
|24.57 lbs.
|$393,120
|LSD – Pills and Paper
|24 doses
|$480
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|72 pints
|$482,400
|Marijuana THC Solid
|398.70 lbs.
|$1,993,500
|Marijuana Plants
|178 plants
|$29,370
|Processed Marijuana
|1,562.66 lbs.
|$4,687,980
|Methamphetamines
|129.50 lbs.
|$1,295,000
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|0.044 lbs.
|$145
|MDMA – Pills
|184 DU
|$2,760
|Other Narcotics
|515.61 lbs.
|$1,031,220
|Other Narcotics (pills)
|65,570 DU
|$1,639,250
|Total Value
|$16,967,985
1,307 pounds of prescription medication were also collected in the quarter as part of its Prescription Drug Takeback Program. 65 state police stations have 24-hour drop-off boxes for unused or unwanted medicines.