HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Approximately $16 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in Pennsylvania during the first quarter of 2023.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 229 pounds of cocaine, 129 pounds of methamphetamines, 24 pounds of fentanyl, seven pounds of heroin, 1,562 pounds of marijuana and 65,570 pills were seized by troopers between Jan. 1 and March 31.

The amount and value of the seized drugs can be found in the table below:

Drug Amount Seized Estimated Value Cocaine 229.81 lbs. $5,055,820 Crack Cocaine 5.84 lbs. $93,440 Heroin 7.75 lbs. $263,500 Fentanyl 24.57 lbs. $393,120 LSD – Pills and Paper 24 doses $480 Marijuana THC – Liquid 72 pints $482,400 Marijuana THC Solid 398.70 lbs. $1,993,500 Marijuana Plants 178 plants $29,370 Processed Marijuana 1,562.66 lbs. $4,687,980 Methamphetamines 129.50 lbs. $1,295,000 MDMA – Ecstasy 0.044 lbs. $145 MDMA – Pills 184 DU $2,760 Other Narcotics 515.61 lbs. $1,031,220 Other Narcotics (pills) 65,570 DU $1,639,250 Total Value $16,967,985 Data provided by Pennsylvania State Police.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

1,307 pounds of prescription medication were also collected in the quarter as part of its Prescription Drug Takeback Program. 65 state police stations have 24-hour drop-off boxes for unused or unwanted medicines.