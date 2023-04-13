HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Approximately $16 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in Pennsylvania during the first quarter of 2023.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 229 pounds of cocaine, 129 pounds of methamphetamines, 24 pounds of fentanyl, seven pounds of heroin, 1,562 pounds of marijuana and 65,570 pills were seized by troopers between Jan. 1 and March 31.

The amount and value of the seized drugs can be found in the table below:

DrugAmount SeizedEstimated Value
Cocaine 229.81 lbs.$5,055,820
Crack Cocaine 5.84 lbs.$93,440
Heroin 7.75 lbs.$263,500
Fentanyl 24.57 lbs.$393,120
LSD – Pills and Paper 24 doses$480
Marijuana THC – Liquid 72 pints$482,400
Marijuana THC Solid 398.70 lbs.$1,993,500
Marijuana Plants 178 plants$29,370
Processed Marijuana 1,562.66 lbs.$4,687,980
Methamphetamines 129.50 lbs.$1,295,000
MDMA – Ecstasy 0.044 lbs.$145
MDMA – Pills 184 DU$2,760
Other Narcotics 515.61 lbs.$1,031,220
Other Narcotics (pills) 65,570 DU$1,639,250
 Total Value$16,967,985
Data provided by Pennsylvania State Police.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

1,307 pounds of prescription medication were also collected in the quarter as part of its Prescription Drug Takeback Program. 65 state police stations have 24-hour drop-off boxes for unused or unwanted medicines.