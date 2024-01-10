MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than $195 million was won and claimed from Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off tickets in December.

The Lottery announced scratch-off winners in December won $195,901,305, including two top prizes of $500,000 in Allegheny and York counties.

Weis Markets, 860 Carlisle St., Hanover, York County, and BP Carnegie, 365 East Main St., Carnegie, Allegheny County, each earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off tickets worth $500,000.

Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during December included three prizes of $100,000.

Remember to check tickets promptly and immediately claim winnings. Prizes expire one year from a Scratch-Off game’s end-sale date, which is posted on palottery.com.

Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.