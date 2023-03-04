(WTAJ) — More than $197 million in prizes was claimed from Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-offs in February, the Pa. Lottery announced.

Of the $197,018,544 in prizes, $5 million was the top prize, claimed by a player from Monroe County. Another $1 million top prize was claimed in Wayne County.

Weis Markets, 933 North 9th St., Stroudsburg, Monroe County, will get a $10,000 bonus after selling the $5 million-winning ticket, and to Tri-State Tobacco, 46 Wellwood Avenue, Hawley, Wayne County, for earning a $5,000 bonus after selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket worth $1 million.

Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during February included:

Seven prizes of $500,000;

Three prizes of $250,000;

Seven prizes of $200,000; and

12 prizes of $100,000.

The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of palottery.com. Not included on that list are the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.