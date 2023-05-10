MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery player turned their $20 into $1 million after playing the Millionaire Maker scratch-off game.

Millionaire Maker is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

That winning million-dollar jackpot ticket was sold at a SHOP ‘n SAVE in Latrobe and they’ll get a $5,000 bonus.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

All lottery prizes of more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.

You can visit palottery.com to review rules and chances of winning.