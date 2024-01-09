MIDDELTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four separate million-dollar lottery tickets were sold at Sheetz, 7-Eleven, and other locations around Pennsylvania.

The four tickets won the top prize of $1 million for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing that was held on Saturday, Jan. 6. In addition, four other winning tickets worth $100,000 were also sold.

The Jan. 6 drawing also saw 100 prizes of $1,000 and 5,892 prizes of $100 being won — a total of $5,889,200 in prizes.

The $1 million winning ticket numbers selected were: 097259, 342763, 109055, and 440963.

The locations that sold the tickets will each receive a $5,000 bonus:

Sheetz, 356 New Castle Road, Butler, Butler County

7-Eleven, 999 Greentree Road, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County

BJ’s Wholesale Club, 6720 Northway Drive, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County

Broad Street Shell, 6200 North Broad St., Philadelphia

The four $100,000 winning ticket numbers selected were: 253846, 302117, 115547, and 032962.

The locations that sold the tickets will each receive a $500 bonus:

Price Chopper, 245 Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard, Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County

Verhovay Home Association, 1012 South 29th St., Harrisburg, Dauphin County

Turkey Hill, 854 Mahoning St., Milton, Northumberland County

Country Fair, 2617 West 26th St., Erie, Erie County

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

A total of 6,000 winning numbers were randomly selected from a range of 500,000 tickets that were sold between Nov. 7, 2023, and Jan. 6, 2024, when tickets sold out.