MIDDELTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four separate million-dollar lottery tickets were sold at Sheetz, 7-Eleven, and other locations around Pennsylvania.
The four tickets won the top prize of $1 million for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing that was held on Saturday, Jan. 6. In addition, four other winning tickets worth $100,000 were also sold.
The Jan. 6 drawing also saw 100 prizes of $1,000 and 5,892 prizes of $100 being won — a total of $5,889,200 in prizes.
The $1 million winning ticket numbers selected were: 097259, 342763, 109055, and 440963.
The locations that sold the tickets will each receive a $5,000 bonus:
- Sheetz, 356 New Castle Road, Butler, Butler County
- 7-Eleven, 999 Greentree Road, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County
- BJ’s Wholesale Club, 6720 Northway Drive, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County
- Broad Street Shell, 6200 North Broad St., Philadelphia
The four $100,000 winning ticket numbers selected were: 253846, 302117, 115547, and 032962.
The locations that sold the tickets will each receive a $500 bonus:
- Price Chopper, 245 Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard, Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County
- Verhovay Home Association, 1012 South 29th St., Harrisburg, Dauphin County
- Turkey Hill, 854 Mahoning St., Milton, Northumberland County
- Country Fair, 2617 West 26th St., Erie, Erie County
Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.
A total of 6,000 winning numbers were randomly selected from a range of 500,000 tickets that were sold between Nov. 7, 2023, and Jan. 6, 2024, when tickets sold out.