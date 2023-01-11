(WTAJ) — If you bought a Mega Millions Lottery ticket, then you might want to check your numbers because one lucky person has matched five out of five numbers, earning $1 million.

The winning numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing include 07 13 14 15 18. The Mega Ball drawn was 09 and the Megaplier was 03.

One Pennsylvania player matched all five numbers, receiving $1 million. Eleven players matched four numbers and the Mega Ball, receiving $10,000.

In terms of the Megaplier, no players matched five of five numbers in addition to purchasing the Megaplier, which would have earned them $3 million. However, four players did match four of five numbers, the Mega Ball and the Megaplier, which earned them $30,000.

Thousands of other players have received smaller prizes. A list of those prizes can be found on the Pennsylvania Lottery’s website under Mega Millions payout.

Mega Millions drawings take place Tuesdays and Fridays, and the cut-off time for purchasing a ticket is 9:59 p.m. on those days. You can watch the live drawing on WTAJ’s channel 10 at 11:20 p.m. You can also check the numbers on our website at wtaj.com/lottery.

To claim your prize, the first step is to complete the back of your ticket with your name, address, phone number and signature. The ticket is legally owned by whoever signs it.

Prizes over $2,500 can only be paid by the Lottery. You will need to complete a Claim Form, which is available at retailers or at a Lottery Area Office. You can click here to open a PDF document of the Claim Form to print out, as well.

More information on how to claim your prize can be found on the Pennsylvania Lottery’s website.