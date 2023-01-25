(WTAJ) — Someone just won $1,000,000 from a $20 Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off, the lottery announced Wednesday.

The ticket was sold at Puff Tobacco Products on Mill St. in Danville. $1,000,000 Game is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.

The Pennsylvania Lottery also participates in the PowerBall drawings three nights a week. PowerBall’s jackpot is currently back over half a billion dollars — $526,000,000 with an estimated cash payout of $284,000,000.

Any big-dollar lottery winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Puff Tobacco Products will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.