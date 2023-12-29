PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball players are urged to check any old tickets they might have before a million-dollar winner expires in a few weeks.

The winning million-dollar ticket was sold for the Feb. 4, 2023 Powerball drawing in Montgomery County. It’s set to expire on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

The unclaimed winning ticket was sold by East Roadrunner, 199 Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting. The ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn: 2-8-15-19-58.

A claim must be filed with the PA Lottery by mail or at a Lottery Area Office by Feb. 4.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

By law, unclaimed, expired lottery prizes remain in the Lottery Fund and are used to support programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians.