(WTAJ) — One lucky Match 6 ticket is worth $2.26 million dollars after hitting the PA Lottery jackpot during Monday night’s drawing.

The winning ticket matches all six numbers from Monday night, Nov. 13: 03 11 26 29 30 38.

The $2.36 million dollar Match 6 jackpot has now reset to $500,000.

The Pennsylvania Lottery has yet to reveal where the winning ticket was sold, so be sure to check your tickets.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, Nov. 15 is an estimated $255 million. Tuesday night’s Mega Millions is an estimated $245 million.