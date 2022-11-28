WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Interim Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-39) announced the approval of an additional $2 million to support the Airport Terminal Building Expansion project.

The additional funds bring the total commitment on behalf of the Commonwealth to more than $6.5 million in RACP funding for this project.

“Community and economic development go hand-in-hand,” Interim Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward said. “We have been working closely with the Westmoreland County Airport Authority to help to continue to advance and integrate our air transportation options to continue to strengthen our local economy while enhancing our community assets and improving the quality of life for our residents.”

Supported through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), the funding will support critical expansion projects, providing opportunities for additional employee training, job creation and community services.

“Strong support from Governor Tom Wolf and Interim Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward played a pivotal role in securing this funding,” Gabe Monzo, Executive Director, Westmoreland County Airport Authority said. “The additional $2 million in RACP sets the stage for the expansion of the terminal facilities at our airport. It is imperative that we stay on track for our airport infrastructure to meet existing and future FAA and TSA requirements”

The projects announced today are in addition to the RACP funds announced earlier in October of 2022.