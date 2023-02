WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One lucky Cash 5 player in Westmoreland County is a bit richer after the Feb. 9 drawing.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Feb. 10 that a $200,000 winning Cash 5 ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle, located at 41 Towne Center Drive, in Leechburg. The winner matched all five balls that were drawn — 5-20-27-33-43.

The Giant Eagle received $500 for selling the winning ticket.

There were over 8,600 players that won smaller prizes during Thursday’s drawing.