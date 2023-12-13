MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket hit the jackpot, netting the buyer $200,000.

The ticket was sold for Monday’s drawing (Dec. 11) of Cash 5 with Quick Cash. It matched all five balls: 11-18-20-24-32.

The ticket was sold in Columbia County.

Boyer’s Food Markets, 125 East Third St., Berwick, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 8,900 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won between $2 and $200.

The PA Lottery reminds players they should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.