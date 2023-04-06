PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – As a representative for the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar (R-Somerset) has announced that $200,000,000 in funding will be going toward broadband infrastructure.

The federal funding comes from the Pennsylvania Broadband Infrastructure Program and will help boost broadband deployment in unserved communities in the Commonwealth.

Businesses, not-for-profit entities, municipalities and economic development organizations may apply.

Projects that are eligible for grant funding are ones that would guarantee that residents would reliably have one of the following:

Meets or exceeds 100 megabits per second (Mbps) for both download and upload speeds.

At least 100 Mbps download speeds and between 20 Mbps and 100 Mbps upload speeds.

The funding may cover costs associated with the following things:

Data-gathering

Feasibility studies

Community engagement and public feedback processes

Repair

Rehabilitation

Construction

Improvement

Acquisition of real property, equipment and facilities

Administrative costs.

“As broadband is a crucial issue for Pennsylvania, I am pleased to see us begin the process of ensuring this vital service reaches every home and business in the Commonwealth,” Metzgar said. “As Pennsylvanians deal with day-to-day challenges, having adequate broadband service is a must. I look forward to working with my colleagues on how we can best use our resources.”

Grants are a minimum of $500,000 and a maximum of $10,000,000. Applications will be accepted starting Wednesday, May 10, through Monday, July 10.

Criteria that the authority will use include:

Size and scope of the unserved or underserved area.

Ability to deliver service within the above thresholds.

Whether the project proposes investments in fiber-optic infrastructure.

Whether the project includes a sound sustainability strategy that will be able to maintain, repair and upgrade networks.

Applications must be submitted online to the Department of Community and Economic Development Single Application for Assistance located at www.esa.dced.state.pa.us.

Once submitted, please email one copy of the application and the required supplemental information to PBDA_CapitalProjectsFund@pa.gov.