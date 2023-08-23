INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 26-year-old was killed Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into him and his Harley-Davidson, Indiana County coroner Jerry Overman announced.

Steven McCloskey, of Homer City, was driving his 1999 Harley-Davidson on Route 403 in Buffington Township Tuesday, Aug. 22, around 2:45 p.m.

A driver in a Honda CRV was reportedly crossing Route 403 at the time and hit McCloskey on his left side.

McCloskey was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Overman noted that McCloskey was also wearing a helmet at the time, something that is optional in Pennsylvania.