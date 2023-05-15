Oh, the things you could buy. (File: Getty)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – PennDOT announced approximately $28,000,000 in funding will soon be available for transportation alternative projects.

The application round for the 2023 Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) of the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Surface Transportation Block Grant Program will open to project sponsors on Tuesday, May 30.

TASA provides funding for projects and activities defined as transportation alternatives. This includes the following:

On- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities

Infrastructure projects for improving non-driver access to public transportation and enhanced mobility

Community improvement activities

Environmental mitigation

Trails that serve a transportation purpose

Eligible project sponsors include local, county, and tribal governments, transit agencies, schools, school districts, nonprofits, and small Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs). Additionally, the TASA includes Safe Routes to School (SRTS) projects, which can include sidewalk/ADA ramp improvements, bike safety lessons and bike rodeos.

PennDOT will host a webinar for project sponsors on May 24, at 10 a.m. Details to join the webinar, as well as guidance and procedures for PennDOT’s 2023 Transportation Set-Aside Program can be found here. Questions can be submitted to RA-pdTASA@pa.gov.

Additional projects eligible for TASA funding may include bicycle and pedestrian facilities, conversion of abandoned railway corridors to trails, stormwater management, and construction of turnouts, overlooks and viewing areas. Eligible projects are not required to be located on PennDOT roadways and may be located within local rights-of-way.