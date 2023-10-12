MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A two-million-dollar Powerball ticket was sold in Pennsylvania as Wednesday night’s jackpot was hit in California.

The massive $1.74 billion jackpot was hit by one ticket in California, resetting the jackpot to $20 million.

One ticket worth $2 million was sold in Pennsylvania. The ticket matches all five numbers, but not the Powerball. It also has Power Play active. Without Power Play, the ticket would have been worth $1 million.

There was also a $100,000 ticket sold in Pa. that matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball and had Power Play.

Eight other Powerball tickets in Pennsylvania are worth $50,000 after matching four of the five numbers and the Powerball. If they had Power Play, they would have been worth $100,000.

According to the PA Lottery, nearly 287,000 other winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania worth between $4 and $500.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 11:

Winning Numbers: 22 24 40 52 64

Powerball: 10

Power Play: 02

Double Play Winning Numbers: 03 40 51 59 66

Powerball: 02

Powerball officials said that a two-million-dollar ticket was also sold in Arizona while seven million-dollar tickets were sold in California, New York, Florida, Oklahoma and Virginia.

With the jackpot being hit, the Powerball reset to $20 million. Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $48 million.