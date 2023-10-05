MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — While the Powerball jackpot grows, $2 million and $1 million dollar tickets were sold in Pennsylvania with thousands of other winners.

A $2 million dollar ticket was sold that matched 5 of the 5 numbers and had Power Play active. Without Power Play it would have been worth $1 million.

Another ticket was sold worth $1 million that did not have Power Play active.

Two winning tickets in PA are worth $100,000 each and a total of seven tickets are worth $50,000.

According to the PA Lottery, more than 186,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania worth between $4 and $500.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 4:

Winning Numbers: 09 35 54 63 64

Powerball: 01

Power Play: 02

Double Play Winning Numbers: 12 30 39 64 67

Powerball: 22

While the jackpot was missed, Powerball officials said that two other two-million-dollar tickets were sold in Kentucky and Texas while five other million-dollar tickets were sold across the U.S.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

With no jackpot winner Wednesday night, Saturday night’s drawing is worth an estimated $1.4 Billion. Meanwhile, Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $350 million.