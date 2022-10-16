PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania say two women and a man were killed and a fourth person wounded in a shooting in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said the gunfire occurred near a busy North Side intersection at about 10 p.m. Saturday.

Public safety spokesperson Cara Cruz said one woman died at the scene. A second woman and a man were pronounced dead at Allegheny General Hospital. Cruz said another man who later came to the hospital was admitted in stable condition with a gunshot wound to a leg.

No arrests were immediately announced and there was no immediate word on whether there were one or more shooters. The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the shooting happened at the southern edge of the Allegheny Commons which includes a grocery store and gas station as well as the Allegheny Elks Lodge on one side of the street with a park on the other side of the street.