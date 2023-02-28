The Pennsylvania State Capitol building is seen in Harrisburg, Pa., on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Three State Representatives are pushing for a shorter work week in Pennsylvania.

Representatives Chris Pielli (D-Chester County), Joshua Siegel (D-Lehigh County) and Dave Madsen (D-Dauphin County) sent a memo to House members on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

“Over 100 years ago, union members and labor activists fought for a 5-day, 40-hour workweek in the United States. Over the last century, the labor market and average workday has changed drastically, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, companies and governments across the globe have run pilot programs testing a shorter workweek with promising results.”

In the memo, they reference the 4 Day Week Global, which was a recent study and the largest 4-day workweek study to date. In that study, they found that almost all companies indicated they had success with the 32-hour week.

“We will soon be introducing legislation to incentivize companies to switch to a 4-day, 32-hour workweek. If an eligible employer participates in a 4-day workweek pilot program through the Department of Labor and Industry, they may be eligible for a state income tax credit. To receive the tax credit, a qualifying company would have to comply with certain program requirements.”

The memo also mentions the benefits that a shorter work week would have on employees. These include:

Lower levels of stress, burnout and fatigue

Positive impacts on employee mental health, work-life balance and physical wellbeing

Flexibility (Becoming a more active parent and community member)

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

You can read the full memo here.