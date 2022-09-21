PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Three Pennsylvania restaurants, including one in Pittsburgh, have been named to New York Times’ 50 best restaurants in the US list for 2022.

First up on the alphabetical list is Andiario in West Chester. Andiario touts a menu that changes on the regular and may reflect local Pennsylvania farming and harvests. You might now want to show up unannounced though! Reservations are best for the highly sought-after dinner. Yelp shows the eatery with 4.5 stars out of five.

On the other side of the commonwealth, Apteka in Pittsburgh snagged a spot on the top 50 restaurants as well. The menu is central and Eastern European inspired and appears to change seasonally. The owners said on Facebook that the fall menu will begin to roll out very soon.

“There’s a lot that goes into getting food on the table for every service, and everyone on staff puts so much effort and attention into each part,” the restaurant posted on their Facebook page. “The work is a real grind- but the energy and good vibes from the crew are what keeps us afloat.”

Speaking of Facebook, reviews on Apteka’s page show 4.9 out of five stars!

Traveling back across Pennsylvania, Gabriella’s Vietnam in Philadelphia rounds out the list for Pennsylvania. The restaurant is a BYOB Vietnamese-inspired eatery that was also voted “Best Dumpling” by Philadelphia magazine. Yelp shows a 4 out of 5-star review.