PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police and the ATF are now offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of those involved in setting three police cruisers on fire.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. at the Pittsburgh police training facility along North Lincoln Avenue on the city’s North Side. Firefighters arrived at the scene and helped put out the flames.

“Those vehicles were fully engulfed in flames and it’s pretty safe to say that those are going to be a total loss,” Amanda Mueller, Public Information Officer with Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

Surveillance shows at least two people wearing black hoodies in front of the cruisers before they caught fire. The cruisers were at the police training academy on Lincoln and Gavelston avenues.

Police also said that this was a premeditated and intentional act.

“It’s apparent to me based on the investigation that these individuals knew exactly what they were doing. That’s pretty much all I’m going to say at this point about that,” Richard Ford, Commander of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Major Crimes said. “But I will say, each vehicle was set on fire and each one was individually set. So it wasn’t a situation where one was set on fire and it spread to the others.”

Police said it will cost $187,000 to replace the three vehicles involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police or ATF.