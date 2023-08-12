ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple homes were leveled and others caught fire after an explosion in Plum Borough, outside of Pittsburgh.

First responders got to the scene around 10:30 a.m. and reported that there were people trapped under the debris, according to Allegheny County officials. They also said it appeared one home exploded with debris being found nearly 100 years away while two other homes were engulfed in flames.

Two other homes were also leveled, but residents have been allowed to go back into their homes. Officials reported that gas and electricity have been turned off in the immediate area.

Photo: Steven Matto

Three people were reportedly taken to the hospital. Three others are unaccounted for.

A total of 18 crews responded from Allegheny and Westmoreland counties. Allegheny County Emergency Management officials and the Allegheny County Fire Marshals are working at the scene.