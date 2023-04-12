The Pennsylvania State Capitol building is seen in Harrisburg, Pa., on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of General Services has announced the date for the 1st used state vehicle sale of the year.

The sale is set for Tuesday, April 18 and it starts at 10 a.m. at the Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania Auto Auction (488 Firehouse Road). Prospective buyers should register from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday before the sale.

The public is invited to attend and bid on any vehicle but employees (or their agents) of the Department of General Services (DGS) and members of their families are prohibited.

You can find a full list of vehicles that will be auctioned off here.

Vehicle offerings will include a variety of 4-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles and pickup trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Jeep, Nissan, and Hyundai as well as front- and all-wheel drive sedans and mini-vans from the previously mentioned manufacturers and more.

Attendance at an auction is limited to those who are at least 18 years of age. You can call (717) – 469 – 7900 (Monday -Friday) from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. for more information.

You must pre-register to attend the auction. To register for the pre-sale, you can fill out the Commonwealth Sale Registration Documents and then email the completed form to KeystoneCommonwealth@coxautoinc.com.

All vehicles will be released to the successful bidder by assigned registration numbers. You can find more information about the sale on the Department of General Services vehicle management website.

Buyers must purchase with certified funds in the form of money order, cashier’s check or certified check made payable to “Manheim Keystone PA.” No cash will be accepted.