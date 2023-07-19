WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — More than 800,000 Americans straddled with student debt are about to have the loans forgiven, including 29,840 people right here in Pennsylvania.

A new announcement from the Biden-Harris Administration took aim at student debt across the country as they look to fix failures of the past in the student loan area. More than $39 billion will be forgiven across the country — about $1.3 billion in Pennsylvania.

There is one catch, however. Those who qualified entered into a program in which student loans could be erased after making payments for at least 20 years.

The forgiveness is part of the Department of Education’s commitment to handling what they called “historical failures” in the administration of the Federal student loan program where qualifying payments made under Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) plans that should have moved borrowers closer to forgiveness were not accurately accounted for.

“My Administration is delivering on that commitment,” President Biden said. “Starting today, over 800,000 student loan borrowers who have been repaying their loans for 20 years or more will see $39 billion of their loans discharged because of steps my Administration took to fix failures of the past. These borrowers will join the millions of people that my Administration has provided relief to over the past two years – resulting in over $116 billion in loan relief to over 3 million borrowers under my Administration.”

Borrowers are eligible for forgiveness if they have accumulated the equivalent of either 20 or 25 years of qualifying months depending on their loan type and IDR plan.

“As long as I’m in office, I will continue to work to bring the promise of college to every American,” Biden added.

The discharge of these loans is said to be happening in the coming weeks.

The data released builds on the Biden-Harris Administration’s record of student debt relief to date, including: