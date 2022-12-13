LEBANON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding discussed the importance of the PA Farm Bill, Farm Vitality Planning Grant Program, at a preserved dairy farm in Lebanon County.

Redding also announced that there is $300,000 of currently available program funding. The Farm Vitality Planning Grant Program aims to support the future success of Pennsylvania’s farms.

Farmers and prospective farmers are eligible for up to $7,500, which can cover no more than 75% of the projected cost, through this program. Applications to the program are currently being accepted.

The program will remain open until all funds are exhausted.

“Transitioning your farm from one generation to the next is a daunting and expensive task, but it’s also one that can be lifechanging for your family, while also supporting the success of PA agriculture and your whole community,” Secretary Redding said. “The PA Farm Bill’s Farm Vitality program has been instrumental in helping families coordinate farm transitions. I encourage farm owners and families to have these important conversations and take advantage of the $300,0 00 available to support their transitions.”

PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding speaks at Diamond Valley Dairy, LLC, a preserved dairy farm in Myerstown, which announced the availability of $300,000 through the Farm Vitality Planning Grant Program. The family behind this farm used this grant opportunity to plan for the future of their operations.

PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding speaks at Diamond Valley Dairy, LLC, a preserved dairy farm in Myerstown, which announced the availability of $300,000 through the Farm Vitality Planning Grant Program. The family behind this farm used this grant opportunity to plan for the future of their operations.

Diamond Valley Dairy’s Jason Kline speaks at Diamond Valley Dairy, LLC, a preserved dairy farm in Myerstown, which announced the availability of $300,000 through the Farm Vitality Planning Grant Program. The family behind this farm used this grant opportunity to plan for the future of their operations.

Secretary Redding and Jacob Kline at Diamond Valley Dairy, LLC, a preserved dairy farm in Myerstown, which announced the availability of $300,000 through the Farm Vitality Planning Grant Program. The family behind this farm used this grant opportunity to plan for the future of their operations.

At Diamond Valley Dairy, LLC, a preserved dairy farm in Myerstown, PA, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding will announce the availability of $300,000 through the Farm Vitality Planning Grant Program. The family behind this farm used this grant opportunity to plan for the future of their operations.

At Diamond Valley Dairy, LLC, a preserved dairy farm in Myerstown, PA, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding will announce the availability of $300,000 through the Farm Vitality Planning Grant Program. The family behind this farm used this grant opportunity to plan for the future of their operations.

At Diamond Valley Dairy, LLC, a preserved dairy farm in Myerstown, PA, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding will announce the availability of $300,000 through the Farm Vitality Planning Grant Program. The family behind this farm used this grant opportunity to plan for the future of their operations.

At Diamond Valley Dairy, LLC, a preserved dairy farm in Myerstown, PA, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding will announce the availability of $300,000 through the Farm Vitality Planning Grant Program. The family behind this farm used this grant opportunity to plan for the future of their operations.

The program helps fund professional services for those planning for the future of a farm. It aims to enhance the long-term vitality of Pennsylvania’s farms through business planning, efficient transitions of farm ownership, strategic farm expansion, diversification of production and financial and technical expertise.

Pennsylvania has long faced a looming agricultural workforce shortage, at one point estimating a deficit of 75,000 workers as farmers retire and new, technology-based available.

Many Pennsylvania Farm Bill programs positions become including Ag & Youth, Farm to School, Beginner Farmer Tax Credits, and Farm Vitality were designed to address this workforce shortage and secure a stronger future for the industry.

In the fall of 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistic Service released data noting that with 12,598 producers under age 35, Pennsylvania has the highest percentage of young producers in the nation.

Other programs available to help young and/or new farmers include the:

Beginning Farmer Tax Credit Program, which provides tax credits to owners of agricultural assets who sell or rent agricultural assets to beginning farmers

Next Generation Farmer Loan Program, which uses federal tax-exempt financing to farmland reduce a farmer’s interest rate for capital purchases, such as the purchase o or agricultural machinery and equipment

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Since the inception of the PA Farm Bill, more than $2 million has been made available to farmers as part of the Farm Vitality Planning Grant Program. The program has resulted in 271 accepted applications.