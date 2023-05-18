MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania Lottery online player just won $351,658.59.

The game is called Cash Vault and it features a match-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Gameplay offers a chance to open a vault to reveal a vault feature for a chance to win an instant cash prize, a chance to unlock 10 free games, and a chance to activate a bonus game.

The winner of the $351K+ is from Lackawanna County.

Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account. Players can visit palottery.com for more information.

Online players can also purchase Powerball, Mega Millions, Treasure Hunt, Cash4life, Match 6 Lotto and PICK game tickets at palottery.com or by using the Lottery’s Official App.

Powerball for May 20 is estimated at $162 million.

Mega Millions for May 19 is an estimated $132 million.