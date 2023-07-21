HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — 37 high schools in Pennsylvania have won the Governor’s Civic Engagement Awards (GCEA) during the 2022-23 school year.
The Shapiro administration said the awards will help more than 3,500 eligible students register to vote.
31 schools won Gold Level Awards for registering to vote at least 85% of their eligible students. Six schools won Silver Level Awards for registering to vote at least 65% of their eligible students. In total, about 200 students helped register 3,519 of their peers to win Gold or Silver level awards for their schools.
“These prestigious awards honor high school students who engage their peers in the electoral process and empower them by ensuring their voice will be heard in determining the future of our country,” Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said.
Below are all the winning schools:
Gold Level Award
- Avonworth High School – Allegheny
- Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts 6-12 – Allegheny
- Pittsburgh Obama 6-12 – Allegheny
- Leechburg High School – Armstrong/Westmoreland
- Conrad Weiser High School – Berks
- Carlisle High School – Cumberland
- Harrisburg High School: SciTech Campus – Dauphin
- Middletown Area High School – Dauphin
- The Agnes Irwin School – Delaware/Montgomery
- Fannett-Metal High School – Franklin
- Indiana Area Senior High School – Indiana
- Purchase Line High School – Indiana/Clearfield
- Brookeville Area High School – Jefferson
- Union Area High School – Lawrence
- Building 21 High School – Lehigh
- Northwest Area Junior/Senior High School – Luzerne
- Lower Merion High School – Montgomery
- Academy at Palumbo – Philadelphia
- Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush – Philadelphia
- Central High School – Philadelphia
- Constitution High School – Philadelphia
- Friends Select School – Philadelphia
- Hill-Freedman World Academy – Philadelphia
- J.R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School – Philadelphia
- Parkway Northwest High School – Philadelphia
- Penn Treaty School – Philadelphia
- Science Leadership Academy – Philadelphia
- Rockwood Area Junior/Senior High School – Somerset
- Trinity Area School District/Senior High School – Washington
- Mount Pleasant Area Senior High School – Westmoreland
- Crispus Attucks Charter School – York
Silver Level Award
- South Fayette High School – Allegheny
- Avon Grove High School – Chester
- Boiling Springs High School – Cumberland
- Fort LeBoeuf High School – Erie
- PA Virtual Charter School – Montgomery/Allegheny/Centre
- William W. Bodine High School for International Affairs – Philadelphia