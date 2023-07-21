HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — 37 high schools in Pennsylvania have won the Governor’s Civic Engagement Awards (GCEA) during the 2022-23 school year.

The Shapiro administration said the awards will help more than 3,500 eligible students register to vote.

31 schools won Gold Level Awards for registering to vote at least 85% of their eligible students. Six schools won Silver Level Awards for registering to vote at least 65% of their eligible students. In total, about 200 students helped register 3,519 of their peers to win Gold or Silver level awards for their schools.

“These prestigious awards honor high school students who engage their peers in the electoral process and empower them by ensuring their voice will be heard in determining the future of our country,” Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said.

Below are all the winning schools:

Gold Level Award

Avonworth High School – Allegheny

Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts 6-12 – Allegheny

Pittsburgh Obama 6-12 – Allegheny

Leechburg High School – Armstrong/Westmoreland

Conrad Weiser High School – Berks

Carlisle High School – Cumberland

Harrisburg High School: SciTech Campus – Dauphin

Middletown Area High School – Dauphin

The Agnes Irwin School – Delaware/Montgomery

Fannett-Metal High School – Franklin

Indiana Area Senior High School – Indiana

Purchase Line High School – Indiana/Clearfield

Brookeville Area High School – Jefferson

Union Area High School – Lawrence

Building 21 High School – Lehigh

Northwest Area Junior/Senior High School – Luzerne

Lower Merion High School – Montgomery

Academy at Palumbo – Philadelphia

Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush – Philadelphia

Central High School – Philadelphia

Constitution High School – Philadelphia

Friends Select School – Philadelphia

Hill-Freedman World Academy – Philadelphia

J.R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School – Philadelphia

Parkway Northwest High School – Philadelphia

Penn Treaty School – Philadelphia

Science Leadership Academy – Philadelphia

Rockwood Area Junior/Senior High School – Somerset

Trinity Area School District/Senior High School – Washington

Mount Pleasant Area Senior High School – Westmoreland

Crispus Attucks Charter School – York

Silver Level Award