HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four more people have been banned from Pennsylvania casinos after leaving children in their vehicles while they were inside gambling.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approved petitions to ban four adults from all casinos in the Commonwealth during their monthly meeting in August.

A male and female were placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 9-year-old unattended in a vehicle in the parking garage of Wind Creek Bethlehem for 1 hour 34 minutes while they gambled at slot machines;

A female patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 13-year-old unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Hollywood Casino York for 39 minutes while she gambled at slot machines; and,

A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 6-year-old unattended in a vehicle in the parking garage of Rivers Casino Pittsburgh for 1 hour 44 minutes while he gambled at table games.

Banning these adults should serve as a reminder that you cannot leave minors unattended in the parking lot or garage, hotel, or other places at a casino so you can freely gamble. Doing so can also lead to criminal charges from police.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Officials recently created an awareness campaign, “Don’t Gamble with Kids.” While the Board tracked 197 incidents of unattended minors through the first seven months of 2022, that number has been reduced to 126 incidents in the first seven months of 2023, they claimed.