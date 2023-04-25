WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four teens are facing charges after Kennywood’s new AI technology spotted them breaking into the park on opening day.

The park said that their new camera system that features AI tech immediately alerted the security team at 2 p.m. when it spotted the teens trying to get into the park by climbing a fence. Police working at the park along with park security were quick to respond.

According to a spokesperson with Kennywood, three of the teens were arrested and are facing multiple charges while the fourth person will be charged with trespassing. The rep also stated that they will support law enforcement to hold the teens accountable and that they’ve been banned from Kennywood.

“The safety and security of our guests and team members is our top priority,” Tasha Pokrzywa, Kennywood Communications Manager said. “We are pleased that our enhanced security procedures, including enhancements to our perimeter, new technology and increased police presence enabled us to immediately detect and apprehend those responsible.”

The names of the four charged have not been released.