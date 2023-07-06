WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 4-year-old was flown to a Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh Thursday after being shot in the head in Westmoreland County.

The child was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head after police were called to Gaudio Drive in Rostraver Township. Westmoreland County Detectives and police are collecting evidence and conducting interviews at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office is also expected to provide an update on the situation.