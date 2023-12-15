NEW PHILADELPHIA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are offering a $4,000 reward for new information on two teens murdered in Schuylkill County.

According to the Schuylkill County coroner, autopsies were conducted on two teens who were found dead in a wooded area in New Philadelphia.

The discovery of the two bodies comes after state police reported two missing males, 16-year-old Angelito Xavier Caraballo, and 18-year-old Hunter Mock.

Police say four individuals were in a wooded area when 18-year-old Hunter Mock sustained a single gunshot wound to the head and 16-year-old Angelito Caraballo sustained multiple stab wounds.

One suspect left the wooded area, returned to his vehicle, and fled toward New Philadelphia Borough. The second suspect fled through the woods, traversed through several bodies of water, and later arrived at a nearby residence seeking assistance from the homeowners, as stated in the affidavit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PSP Frackville at 570-874-5300 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers could be eligible for a cash reward or information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case, or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.