HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than 40 people have been charged with welfare fraud in the month of June, according to State Inspector General Lucas M. Miller.

The Office of the State Inspector General filed the fraud charges against 43 people and report that restitution owed to the Commonwealth totals more than $202,000. Of those 43 people being charged, 41 of them are felony charges, the Office reported.

All 43 allegedly misrepresented themselves and fraudulently received taxpayer-funded benefits that they weren’t entitled to get.

“The Office of State Inspector General works every day to uphold Pennsylvanians’ confidence in our public benefits programs,” Miller said. “Through our partnership with the Department of Human Services, we are able to uphold integrity and accountability in Pennsylvania’s public assistance programs while helping to ensure that funding is returned to be used by those who need it most.”

If convicted, the maximum penalty defendants face for public assistance fraud is seven years in prison and a fine of $15,000. In the case of SNAP, Cash Assistance, or Subsidized Day Care fraud, defendants also face a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits program they allegedly defrauded.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

OSIG investigates and prosecutes public assistance fraud and conducts collection activities for the public benefits programs administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS).