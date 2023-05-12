HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania welcomed 49 new troopers Friday after the state police academy held its 166th graduation in Hershey.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris, five of the 49 cadets received special awards and recognition during the ceremony at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County.

“The women and men of the 166th Cadet Class have completed one of the most intense and comprehensive basic training courses in the nation,” Paris said. “They are now prepared to join the ranks of the long gray line which has provided the most professional law enforcement services to the citizens of Pennsylvania since 1905. As Governor Shapiro has said, Pennsylvanians deserve to be safe and feel safe, and that is exactly what these young Troopers will ensure happens.”

Below is a full list of the graduated cadets and five cadets that received special awards.

Cadets who received special awards and recognition:

Robert D. Bastian received the Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership.

Robert D. Bastian also received the American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications.

Edward D. Svarchevsky received the John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests.

Cooper D. LeGuard received the Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class.

Ryan J. Marcella received the Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training.

John P. Matacic II received the Sergeant Charles B. Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course.

New troopers to report to the following troops on May 22:

Troop A:

Robert D. Bastian

Cassidy N. Honkus

Troop B:

Trevor D. Hicks

Andrew C. Homyak

Troop C:

Nathan S. Barron

Bayden M. Davenport

Collin R. DeLattre

Ryan S. Good

John R. Herold

John P. Matacic II

Mitchell L. Lapp

Shon M. Seibert-Reed

Ryan D. VanTine

Salvador Zepeda III

Troop E:

Cooper D. LeGuard

Ryan J. Marcella

Justin M. Wehrli

Troop F:

Cody A. Fisher

Brock W. Port

Robert F. Smith

Kody K. Taylor

Troop H:

Kolten A. Conrad

Tanner L. Kresovich

Travis L. Lamereaux

John D. Lane

Justin R. McDonnell

Michael P. Posteraro Jr.

Aaron D. Rahn

Emilio N. Rizzo Jr.

Robert E. Valatka

Joshua M. Zukoski

Troop J:

Austin J. Billet

Kyle E. Connelly

Daniel R. Kornfeind

Kyle R. Munro

Takoda C. Perez

Troop K:

Maximilian J. Baptiste

Jason P. Eckman

Patrick S. Galvin

Jermaine J. Graham

Eduardo A. Lopez

Tyler R. Martin

Ryan M. Reeves

Scott A. Serpe

Edward D. Svarchevsky

Jared D. Widmer

Ryan A. Wolk

James J. Yezzo

Troop L:

Jacob W. Luckenbill

More information about the Pennsylvania State Police can be found on their website.