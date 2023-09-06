BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple children and adults were taken to the hospital after a collision involving a school bus and tow truck occurred in Luzerne County Wednesday.

The crash occurred around 8:10 a.m. on Route 115 (Bear Creek Boulevard) near Laurel Run Road.

Heavy damage could be seen to the front end of both vehicles.

Pennsylvania State Police stated children in grades K-8 were on the bus at the time of the collision. The children were on their way to the Bear Creek Community Charter School for their second day of school.

The driver of the tow truck is believed to have suffered a medical issue while driving, causing him to cross over the road and strike the bus.

Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center tells 28/22 News they saw 54 patients Wednesday morning after the crash. 50 juvenile patients have been treated and released.

A bulletin from the Bear Creek Community Charter School states that four children sustained moderate injuries and were admitted to the hospital, two remain under evaluation.

The truck driver, a 28-year-old man from Effort, and the bus driver, a 53-year-old woman from Wilkes-Barre were admitted to the hospital — one is in good condition and the other in fair condition, stated Geisinger officials.

Route 115 was closed from Laurel Run Road to East Mountain Boulevard while crews worked the scene.

Below you can find the full press release for Penyslvnia State Police regarding the crash.