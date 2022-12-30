CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket was sold at a Sheetz in Johnstown, the Lottery announced.

The winning ticket was a part of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle that features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000 leading up to the Jan. 7 drawing.

The winning ticket numbers, 00327923 and 00372258, were randomly drawn from among more than 89,100 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between December 20 and 26.

The tickets were sold at Sheetz on Scalp Avenue in Johnstown and Karns on Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg.

To find out if your ticket won a $50,000 Weekly Drawing prize, you can scan it using the ticket checker on the PA Lottery’s official app or at a Lottery retailer.

