MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — In just 24 hours, the Pa. Lottery Cash 5 jackpot was hit twice, totaling $500,000 between two tickets.

The first jackpot-winning ticket worth $350,000 was from for the Thursday, Jan. 11 drawing. The winning numbers were: 14-18-24-31-40

It was sold in Fayette County at Center Independent Oil in Fairchance. They’ll earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

A second jackpot-winning ticket was sold the next day for the Friday, Jan. 12 drawing worth $150,000. The winning numbers were: 15-19-23-25-43.

It was sold in Delaware County at Dollar Magic in Swarthmore. They’ll also earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

According to the PA Lottery, more than 19,000 other tickets were sold for the two drawings worth between $2 and $200.