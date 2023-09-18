MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) —More than $500,000 was won over the weekend in Pennsylvania during Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

Two tickets worth $100,000 were sold in Pennsylvania. They matched 4 of the 5 numbers and the Powerball with Power Play. Without Power Play, the tickets would be worth $50,000.

A whopping six other tickets in Pennsylvania are worth $50,000 after matching 4 of the 5 numbers and the Powerball, but they did not purchase Power Play.

In all, $500,000 was won in Pennsylvania with just those eight big winners.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, nearly 73,000 other winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania worth between $4 and $500.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Saturday, Sept. 16:

Winning Numbers: 08 11 19 24 46

Powerball: 05

Power Play: 02

Double Play Winning Numbers: 10 27 30 43 47

Powerball: 06

The Pennsylvania Lottery hasn’t revealed where the $100,000 tickets were sold as of this writing, so be sure to check your numbers.

While the jackpot was missed, Powerball officials said no two-million-dollar tickets were sold while a million-dollar ticket was sold in both Washington and Arizona.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

With no jackpot winner Saturday night, Monday night’s drawing is worth an estimated $638 million. Meanwhile, Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $183 million.