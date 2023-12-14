MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $50K Powerball ticket was sold in Pennsylvania as Saturday night’s jackpot sits at over half a billion dollars.

The $50,000 ticket matches four of the five numbers and the Powerball. If Power Play was purchased, the ticket would have been worth $100,000.

According to the PA Lottery, more than 40,000 other winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania worth between $4 and $500.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 13:

Winning Numbers: 03 08 41 56 64

Powerball: 18

Power Play: 02

Double Play Winning Numbers: 32 53 57 60 63

Powerball: 14

Powerball officials said a $2 million ticket was sold in Arkansas and Texas. A million-dollar ticket was also sold in New York and New Jersey.

The Powerball jackpot is now worth an estimated $535 million for Saturday’s drawing. Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $28 million.