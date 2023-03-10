HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Charges have been filed against 52 people for welfare fraud in Pennsylvania, the Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) announced.

The 52 individuals are all facing charges after an investigation into public assistance fraud in the Commonwealth, totaling $349,835. The defendants will also be temporarily barred from receiving any public benefits, OSIG said.

“We must protect the integrity of Pennsylvania’s public assistance programs, and that’s why OSIG is working to make sure only Pennsylvanians who qualify receive assistance,” said State Inspector General Lucas M. Miller. “I am proud of OSIG’s investigators who help ensure accountability with the Commonwealth’s public assistance programs.”

During January 2023, OSIG filed felony charges of fraudulently receiving public assistance against a total of 49 individuals and misdemeanor charges against three separate individuals. It is alleged that these individuals misrepresented themselves and fraudulently received taxpayer-funded public benefits to which they were not entitled.

If convicted, the maximum penalty defendants face for public assistance fraud is seven years in prison and a fine of $15,000. In the case of SNAP, Cash Assistance, or Subsidized Day Care fraud, defendants also face a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits program they allegedly defrauded.

OSIG investigates and prosecutes public assistance fraud and conducts collection activities for the public benefits programs administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS).

All persons charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

OSIG did not release the names of the 52 defendants at this time.

Anonymously report suspected welfare fraud on the OSIG website or call the Welfare Fraud Tipline: 1-800-932-0582.