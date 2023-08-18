PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — There is another lucky winner out there in Pennsylvania!

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a lottery ticket worth $5 million was sold in Washington County. The Five Million Fabulous Fortune Scratch-Off ticket was sold at the Meadows Racetrack & Casino ( 210 Racetrack Road, Washington).

The casino will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

For the 12th straight year, the Pennsylvania Lottery has raised more than $1 billion to benefit older Pennsylvanians.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said the profit was driven by the $4.98 billion in traditional game sales, which includes scratch-off tickets and draw games like Powerball and Mega Millions. Online games also brought in $922.7 million in sales.

As a reminder, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.