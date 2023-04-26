MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $6.6 million was sold for the Tuesday night drawing.

The ticket, sold at a gas station in Lancaster, matched all six winning numbers, 1-4-9-23-30-39, in the April 25 drawing. The winner will walk away with big bucks whether they take an annuity or a lump sum upfront. The gas station will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket

The winner is unknown at this time as they have yet to come forward and claim the ticket.



More than 129,600 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

Pennsylvania Lottery players have options to purchase their Match 6 Lotto tickets online or by visiting a retailer. Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the Find a Retailer section of the Lottery’s website.