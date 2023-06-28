HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Seven adults have been banned from Pennsylvania casinos in June, The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced Wednesday.

The seven adults were banned for allegedly leaving a total of nine children unattended in order to engage in gaming activities:

A male and female were placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 14-month old child unattended in a vehicle in the Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack parking garage for 14 minutes to enter the casino’s dealer school and human resources office. Both individuals were employees of the casino and were terminated

A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 6-year-old child unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Mohegan Sun Pennsylvania for 28 minutes while he gambled in the sportsbook

A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 2-year-old child unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Valley Forge Casino Resort for 2 minutes when he attempted to unsuccessfully gain entrance to the casino

A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving two children, ages 6 and 11, unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Rivers Casino Philadelphia for 6 minutes while he conducted business at a cashier’s cage in the casino

A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving two children, ages 3 and 13, unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Rivers Casino Philadelphia for 7 minutes while he gambled in the sportsbook

A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving two children, ages 5 and 7 unattended in a vehicle in the parking garage of Rivers Casino Pittsburgh for 9 minutes while he gambled in the sportsbook

The Board said that these actions should serve as a reminder that adults cannot leave children unattended in the parking lot or garage, hotel, or other areas at a casino.

The Board warns that this can lead to criminal prosecution in addition to exclusion from all Pennsylvania casinos.

Since the start of 2022 through May 2023 the Board has identified 370 incidents of adults leaving children unattended to gamble at Pennsylvania casinos — involving 596 minors, they report.

In addition to the banned adults, the Board has levied $48,000 in fines in June.

Chester Downs and Marina, LLC, operator of Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack, a $35,000 fine for allowing individuals under the age of 21 to gain access to the gaming floor and gamble

SportsHub PA. LLC, a licensed Fantasy Contest Operator, a $13,000 fine for a change of control of its license without Board approval.