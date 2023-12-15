PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Seven people have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh regarding an international lottery scam that targeted the elderly.

Jason Plummer, 31; Troy Williams, 38; and Tajay Singh, 26, each of Montego

Bay, Jamaica, were each named in separate, two-count Indictments. A fourth two-count Indictment named Tashane Murray, 30, of Miramar, Florida; Clevon McKenzie, 31, of Mount Vernon, New York; Gyzzell Byfield, 27, of Bridgeport, Connecticut; and Daneil Reid, 27, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

According to U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan for the Western District of Pennsylvania, all seven are accused of conspiring to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering. The indictments say they all allegedly executed a scheme to defraud that stole more than $2.8 million from the elderly and other victims in the state and elsewhere in the country.

The U.S. Department of Justice found conspirators contacted victims and falsely told them they had won a million or multi-million dollar sweepstakes, but needed to pay specific taxes and fees before they could claim the prize.

After the victim paid the scammers, the money was laundered through a network of bank accounts and money mules before it was withdrawn by those living in Jamaica, according to the DOJ.

“These defendants allegedly enriched themselves at the expense of elderly victims who

believed they had won the lottery,” Olshan said. “Protecting our most vulnerable

populations from the proliferation of targeted fraud schemes like the one alleged in this case remains a significant priority of our office. We will continue to work with all of our domestic and foreign law enforcement partners in our shared pursuit of justice on behalf of crime victims.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of twice the

pecuniary loss to any victim, or both. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey R. Bengel is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.