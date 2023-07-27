HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Seven more people have been banned from all Pennsylvania casinos for allegedly leaving children unattended during the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s public meeting in July.

The seven who were banned allegedly left a total of nine children unattended so they could gamble, some even left in a car in the parking garage, the Board reported.

A male and female were placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 9-year-old child unattended in a hotel room numerous times at Mt. Airy Casino Resort for a total of 7 hours 48 minutes over a 2 ½ day period in order to gamble.

A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 5-year-old child unattended in a vehicle in the parking garage of Rivers Casino Philadelphia for 35 minutes while he gambled in the sportsbook.

A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 3-year-old child unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Live! Philadelphia Hotel and Casino for 10 minutes while he gambled in the sportsbook.

A female patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving four children, ages 2, 10, 13 and 13 unattended in a vehicle in the parking garage of Rivers Casino Pittsburgh for 40 minutes while she patronized the casino and observed an acquaintance gambling.

A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 7-year-old child unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Parx Casino Bensalem for 23 minutes while he gambled in the sportsbook and at a slot machine.

A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving an 11-month-old child unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Rivers Casino Philadelphia for 42 minutes while he gambled at table games.

The Board’s actions serve as a reminder that adults are prohibited from leaving minors unattended in the parking lot or garage, a hotel, or other venues at a casino since it creates a potentially unsafe and dangerous environment for the children.

Leaving minors unattended at a Pennsylvania casino can also lead to criminal charges.

The Board reports that since the start of 2022 through June 2023 it has identified 397 incidents of adults leaving children unattended to gamble at Pennsylvania casinos involving 633 minors.

In addition to banning these seven individuals, the Board also levied $67,500 in fines.

