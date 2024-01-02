MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – The $810 million Powerball jackpot was hit in Michigan, but other winning tickets worth up to $50,000 were sold in Pennsylvania

Two tickets hit four of the 5 Powerball numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. If the tickets had Power Play purchased, they would have been worth $150,000.

Over 151,000 tickets winning prizes ranging from $4 to $500 were sold in Pennsylvania.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 31:

Winning Numbers: 12 21 42 44 69

Powerball: 01

Power Play: 03

Double Play Winning Numbers: 19 31 40 42 64

Powerball: 02

Powerball officials said tickets winning $2 million were sold in Florida and Texas. Tickets worth $1 million were sold in California, Connecticut, Florida, and Maryland.

The Powerball jackpot has reset to $20 million for Wednesday’s drawing. Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $114 million.